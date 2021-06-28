Majority of MF distributors are not likely to recommend passive funds: survey

Within equity funds, most respondents plumped for flexi cap category (43%) followed by mid and small cap funds (28%) and large cap funds (21%). Among debt funds, short duration funds were most in demand among investors, followed by corporate bond funds and banking and PSU debt funds. About 48% of distributors reported adding fresh clients in the pandemic and 49.5% said their business grew during the pandemic. According to respondents, phone calls have been the most effective way of engaging with clients during the lockdown, followed by social media.