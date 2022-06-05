Making sense of a rise in cases of front-running

At Fidelity International, Vaibhav Dhadda, a trader and now an ex-employee, used to pass on information of the fund’s purchases to his wife and mother, and use their accounts for front-running. Dhadda used other accounts too. In the case of IIFL, the group’s equity dealer Santosh Singh (sacked in 2021) passed on stock-specific information to his friend Adil Suthar, which was used to transact and profit. The duo also used so-called mule accounts, which are demat accounts created in the name of people who are either poor or have low financial literacy. These accounts are lent to the front-runners against a fee.