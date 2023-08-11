Max Life Insurance launches ‘Max Life NIFTY Smallcap Quality Index Fund’: 5 things to know1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 02:42 PM IST
Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. (Max Life) has launched the ‘NIFTY Smallcap Quality Index Fund’ in the ULIP segment. This first Smallcap Index Fund of the Life Insurance industry is based on the NIFTY Smallcap 250 Quality 50 Index that has delivered a 22% 10-year CAGR +