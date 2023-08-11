Max Life Insurance launches ‘Max Life NIFTY Smallcap Quality Index Fund’.

"We are launching our first-ever Smallcap Index Fund to offer investors a low-cost value proposition. The Fund provides an excellent opportunity to participate in the India growth story by investing in quality companies in diverse sectors with a high growth potential. Over the past years, the small-cap and mid-cap indices have given stellar returns. This Fund is suited for investors with high-risk tolerance looking to generate good returns over the long term. We are launching the Fund at a time when the Indian economy expects to do well over the coming years, and investors can take part in the growth of manufacturing, infrastructure, consumption, financials, and new-tech space." Mihir Vora, Senior Director, and Chief Investment Officer, at Max Life said.