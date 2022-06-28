MF Central is now open for financial transactions

MF Central is now open for financial transactions2 min read . 07:50 PM IST
- The platform has gone live in a phased manner and is available for financial transactions as well such as purchase, switch and redemption of mutual fund units
MF Central, a mutual fund transaction platform launched by the registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) - CAMS and KFintech, in September last year, is now open for financial transactions.
So far, the platform has been available to check the combined MF portfolio (based on PAN number and mobile number) by an investor and only for non-financial transactions such as a change in bank account details, email id, mobile number and to update nomination details.
The platform has now gone live in a phased manner and is available for financial transactions as well such as purchase, switch and redemption of mutual fund units.
Purchase new units
Presently, KYC-complied existing investors with the tax status of ‘resident individual’/NRI can initiate purchase requests for new folio with lumpsum purchase/Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). It also facilitates the purchase of additional units/SIP registration in existing investments.
There are three payment options available to make the purchase – For lumpsum investments, you can use your existing registered mandate, net banking or the UPI facility. For SIPs, you can register using your existing mandate, according to the platform.
On successful completion of the payment process, you will receive SMS/e-mail acknowledgment.
The NAV (net asset value) will be allotted based on the date of credit realisation at the respective mutual fund scheme account before the cut-off time prescribed by the scheme. If the funds are received by the scheme after the cut-off time, the NAV of the next working day will be applied.
MF Central provides an option to redeem - withdrawing your invested amount from the scheme - either partially or fully.
According to the platform, to redeem from any of the open-ended schemes, you need to select the withdrawal details like mutual fund folio, scheme to be redeemed, bank account number and provide the details of units/amount to be redeemed. A redemption request is submitted on the successful authentication of OTP sent to your mobile number or email id registered in the folio.
Your redemption amount will depend on the NAV of the scheme/ plan based on the cut-off time of submission of the request. All relevant fee and charges like STT, Load, and TDS, if applicable will be deducted before making the final pay-out.
Depending on the completeness of the availability of bank details, you would receive your pay-out by way of direct credit or NEFT/RTGS seamlessly. In the event of any missing critical information about your bank details, you may receive a cheque to your registered address, as per the FAQs mentioned on the platform.
You can also initiate Switch - the process of shifting your investments from one fund scheme/investment options/plan to another within the same mutual fund – on the platform. Like redemptions, even switches follow the pay-out standards prescribed by your scheme, varying between T+1 to T+3, as per the given details.