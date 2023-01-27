MF industry announces T+2 redemption payment cycle for equity schemes1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 04:58 PM IST
From Friday, shares sold or bought would reflect in investors‘ demat account after a period of one day, leading to quicker settlement and faster liquidity for stock market investors.
From today, Indian equity markets move to T+1 settlement cycle for all stocks, shortening the settlement cycle by a day and making availability of funds quicker. To pass on this benefit to mutual fund investors, all asset management companies (AMCs) will move to T+2 redemption payment cycle for equity schemes, and implement this uniformly with effect from 1 February.
