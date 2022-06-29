MF industry in India remains significantly under-penetrated compared to global averages: Deepak Parekh

Despite the healthy CAGR of 16% in AUM over the past 5 years, the MF industry in India remains significantly under-penetrated compared to global averages, says Parekh
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Talking about the future of the mutual fund (MF) industry in India, Deepak Parekh, Chairman, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), opined that India is so under-penetrated compared to the developing countries and also the emerging markets.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Talking about the future of the mutual fund (MF) industry in India, Deepak Parekh, Chairman, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), opined that India is so under-penetrated compared to the developing countries and also the emerging markets.
“Despite the healthy compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16% in assets under management (AUM) over the past 5 years, the MF industry in India remains significantly under-penetrated compared to global averages. India’s MF AUM to GDP ratio stands at only 16%, compared to the global average of 74%. Our equity AUM to market cap was at 6% as against the global average of 33%," said Parekh at the 23rd annual general meeting of HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC).
“Despite the healthy compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16% in assets under management (AUM) over the past 5 years, the MF industry in India remains significantly under-penetrated compared to global averages. India’s MF AUM to GDP ratio stands at only 16%, compared to the global average of 74%. Our equity AUM to market cap was at 6% as against the global average of 33%," said Parekh at the 23rd annual general meeting of HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC).
The HDFC chairman referred to the growth of the mutual fund industry in FY22 by highlighting the AUM, which rose by 20% to ₹37.6 lakh crore as of March 31, 2022 and the 3.16 crore new (net) folios added taking the total count to 12.95 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For one of the shareholder’s questions on how to beat inflation, Parekh answered that investing in equity is a better bet. “If you buy the equity of good companies, industries and management, that is the security or the safety valve that can take care of a high inflation situation. Your fixed deposits will not be able to sustain the same cost of living or the same lifestyle, because inflation will be higher than the default rate of interest on your deposits. So, for the forthcoming inflation, which is expected globally, investment in equity is probably one of the better bets to protect yourself," said Parekh.
Investor service centres
HDFC AMC currently has 228 investor service centres (ISCs) across the nation and Dubai as of March 31, 2022. On increasing the number of ISCs, Navneet Munot, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at HDFC AMC said “we keep evaluating whenever there is an opportunity from any place. We’ll be open to expanding our offices based on our business requirements."
Munot also said that the AMC has a large number of products – particularly on the passive side and a few more funds in the sector and thematic side - in the pipeline to be launched this financial year as well. In FY 21-22, the fund house launched eight new fund offers - HDFC Asset Allocator Fund of Funds, HDFC Banking & Financial Services Fund, HDFC Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund, HDFC Developed World Indexes Fund of Funds, HDFC Multi-Cap Fund, HDFC NIFTY 100 Index Fund, HDFC NIFTY 100 Equal Weight Index and HDFC NIFTY Next 50 Index Fund.