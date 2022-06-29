MF industry in India remains significantly under-penetrated compared to global averages: Deepak Parekh

For one of the shareholder’s questions on how to beat inflation, Parekh answered that investing in equity is a better bet. “If you buy the equity of good companies, industries and management, that is the security or the safety valve that can take care of a high inflation situation. Your fixed deposits will not be able to sustain the same cost of living or the same lifestyle, because inflation will be higher than the default rate of interest on your deposits. So, for the forthcoming inflation, which is expected globally, investment in equity is probably one of the better bets to protect yourself," said Parekh.