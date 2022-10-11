MF inflows jump to 14,000 cr in Sept; SIPs touch new high

All categories within the equity segment saw inflows. Thematic or sectoral funds saw the highest inflows at ₹4,419 crore followed by ₹2,401 crore in the flexi-cap and ₹2,151 crore in the mid-cap categories. Healthy inflows in thematic/sectoral funds could be attributed to the three new fund launches by the asset management companies during September.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}