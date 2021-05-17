MFs increase holdings in key index heavyweights in April

The healthcare sector ranked third in the allocation of MFs compared to the fifth position in the year-ago period. The weight of metals increased for the third consecutive month to a 29-month high of 3.2% in April. However, the weight of consumer reached a 38-month low of 6.8%, falling 170 basis points year-on-year (y-o-y) in April because of which it slipped to the sixth position in the allocation of MFs from third spot a year ago.