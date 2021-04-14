MFs increased fund allocation in domestic cyclicals, IT in FY21

Technology sector saw a massive rise in weightage in FY21 to 11.9% or 300 bps compared to previous year. “The sector is now the second in terms of sectoral allocation by MFs. It was in the third position 12 months ago," said Deven Mistry, analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. In terms of value increase in the month of March, three of the top five stocks belonged to technology: Infosys (up ₹7000 crore), TCS ( ₹3960 crore, and HCL Tech (up ₹1690 crore).

