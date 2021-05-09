"The month of April witnessed a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases that lead to some minor corrections in the markets, however this was followed by quick recoveries as well. Mutual funds used this fall in the market to buy new stocks resulting in increased inflow in the equities even in the month of April-2021," Gautam Kalia, Head - Investment Solutions, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}