The broader mid and small cap indices have recovered in the last few months after going through a rough patch for more than two years in a row. From the start of the calendar year, Nifty Index is down 7.5%, BSE Midcap Index is down 5.2% and BSE Smallcap Index is down just 0.8%. And from March lows, Nifty Index is up 47%, BSE Midcap Index is up 47% and BSE Smallcap Index is up 54%. Does it signal revival in these segments?