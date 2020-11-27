Mid cap mutual funds and small cap funds have become the top performing categories across the equity mutual funds, excluding sectoral funds. The best performing scheme in the last one year is Quant Small Cap Fund with a return of 59%, followed by BOI AXA Small Cap Fund which gave 44% returns in the same time period. The worst performing schemes across the two categories--mid cap and small cap funds were Motilal Oswal Midcap 30 Fund with 4.46% in the one year period, followed by Sundaram Midcap Fund (5.80%) and L&T Emerging Businesses Fund (7.52%).

The largest fund among the mid cap funds, HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities, has generated 15% returns in the one- year period. The scheme holds assets worth ₹21,817 crore. DSP Midcap Fund, the second biggest scheme managing an AUM worth ₹8,407 crore has given 20.40% returns, followed by Kotak Emerging Equity (AUM= ₹7,668 crore), gave 16.67%,

The three biggest small cap funds-- Nippon India Small Cap Fund, managing assets worth ₹9,392 crore, HDFC Small Cap (AUM= ₹8,500 crore) and Franklin Smaller Companies Fund ( ₹5,645 crore), gave 19.18%, 9.12% and 8.99% respectively.

None of the schemes in the two categories have given negative returns in the one year period. Here's the list of top 10 performing schemes across mid cap funds and small cap funds and their returns.

Scheme Name, AUM, Returns (%)

Quant Small Cap, ₹59 crore, 59%

BOI AXA Small Cap, ₹81 crore, 41%

PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund, ₹374 crore, 41%

Canara Robeco Small Cap, ₹508 crore, 33%

Principal Small Cap, ₹211 crore, 28%

DSP Small Cap, ₹5,323 crore, 28%

Kotak Small Cap, ₹1,855 crore, 26%

Edelweiss Small Cap, ₹529 crore, 26%

Baroda Midcap, ₹51 crore, 26%

UTI Midcap, ₹4,037 crore, 25%

Source: ValueResearch

This story is for information purpose and not an offer to invest in them. Mid cap and small cap funds are risky in nature. You may discuss with your wealth manager if you want to invest in these risky categories of equity mutual funds. Your investment must be suit the time in hand and your risk profile.

