Mint 20 list of best mutual funds1 min read . Updated: 19 May 2022, 02:00 AM IST
- We have hand-picked 20 mutual funds for your portfolio that have jumped through hoops of good returns, low risk, good portfolio hygiene
Listen to this article
We have hand-picked 20 mutual funds for your portfolio that have jumped through hoops of good returns, low risk, good portfolio hygiene and our own qualitative research. We have restricted the choice universe to 10 categories out of the total 37 and given you at least two options to pick from each.