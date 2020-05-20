Mint50: Hand-picked mutual funds to build your portfolio

To rank mutual funds simply by highest past returns is an easy exercise and one that is likely to find the most interest—after all, investors want high returns—but it is not something that needs as much attention as a deeper evaluation of the funds in your portfolio does. This involves looking at consistency of returns, risk that the scheme carries, how it performs when markets are down, portfolio composition , good hygiene practices followed by the fund house and fund manager competency.

Mint50, a curated basket of investment-worthy funds, is the result of an exhaustive exercise that blends in various parameters with the aim of getting you the best combination of risk and returns. Therefore, the schemes in this list may not be the same as the ones that top the return league tables for the past year since these do not take into account parameters of risk and other features.

View Full Image Hand-picked mutual funds to build your portfolio

