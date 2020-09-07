Home >Mutual Funds >News >Mint50: Hand-picked mutual funds to build your portfolio
Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

Mint50: Hand-picked mutual funds to build your portfolio

1 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2020, 11:43 AM IST Nilanjana Chakraborty

Pick eight to 10 schemes and revisit them every year to keep your portfolio balanced and in tune with your goals

We have hand-picked 50 mutual funds for your portfolio that have jumped through hoops of good returns, low risk, good portfolio hygiene and our own qualitative research. We have restricted the choice universe to 16 categories out of the total 32 and given you at least three options to pick from each. In equity, stay with your risk appetite. Match your investment horizon to the debt fund category you pick. Pick eight to 10 schemes and revisit them every year to keep your portfolio balanced and in tune with your goals. While core is the heart of your portfolio, facilitator funds help execute money decisions and satellite funds give your portfolio the extra edge.

Graphic: Mint
View Full Image
Graphic: Mint
Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout