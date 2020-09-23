Home >Mutual Funds >News >Mint50 schemes to invest in
Mint50 schemes to invest in

23 Sep 2020

Match your investment horizon to the debt fund category you pick. Pick eight to 10 schemes and revisit them every year

We have hand-picked 50 mutual funds for your portfolio that have jumped through hoops of good returns, low risk, good portfolio hygiene and our own qualitative research. We have restricted the choice universe to 16 categories out of the total 32 and given you at least three options to pick from each. In equity, stay with your risk appetite. Match your investment horizon to the debt fund category you pick. Pick eight to 10 schemes and revisit them every year.

