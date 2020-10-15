Home >Mutual Funds >News >Mint50: Top mutual funds you should invest in
As of March 2018, the Indian mutual funds industry had total AUM worth ₹21.36 trillion, of which 3.8% were managed passively, said the report.
As of March 2018, the Indian mutual funds industry had total AUM worth ₹21.36 trillion, of which 3.8% were managed passively, said the report.

Mint50: Top mutual funds you should invest in

1 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2020, 12:11 PM IST Mint Money Team

  • A curated list of 50 mutual fund schemes across different categories that are investment worthy

We have hand-picked 50 mutual funds for your portfolio that have jumped through hoops of good returns, low risk, good portfolio hygiene and our own qualitative research. We have restricted the choice universe to 16 categories out of the total 32 and given you at least three options to pick from each. In equity, stay with your risk appetite. Match your investment horizon to the debt fund category you pick. Pick eight to 10 schemes and revisit them every year.



Graphic: Mint
View Full Image
Graphic: Mint
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
In last 3 months, IT firms saw demand normalize as their deal pipelines largely returned to pre-covid levels.

Mutual funds increase exposure to IT stocks

2 min read . 06:38 AM IST
In a bid to clean up election funding, the government had in January introduced electoral bonds that can be bought from specified branches of State Bank of India and used to donate money to political parties. Photo: iStockphoto

How much tax do you pay on your bond investments?

1 min read . 13 Oct 2020
Photo: Mint

Three personal finance myths busted

2 min read . 08 Jun 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout