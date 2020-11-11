Home >Mutual Funds >News >Mint50: Top mutual funds you should invest in
Mint50: Top mutual funds you should invest in

Updated: 11 Nov 2020, 07:58 PM IST

A curated list of 50 mutual fund schemes across different categories that are investment worthy

We have hand-picked 50 mutual funds for your portfolio that have jumped through hoops of good returns, low risk, good portfolio hygiene and our own qualitative research. We have restricted the choice universe to 16 categories out of the total 32 and given you at least three options to pick from each. In equity, stay with your risk appetite. Match your investment horizon to the debt fund category you pick. Pick eight to 10 schemes and revisit them every year.

