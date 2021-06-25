{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund, a large & mid cap fund, is an open-ended equity scheme investing in both large cap and mid cap stocks. The fund invests 35-65%+ in large cap companies (top 100 companies by market capitalization) & 35-65% in mid cap companies (companies not part of top 100 companies but fall within top 250 companies by market capitalization). The investment approach is bottoms up approach: driven by value investing, in growth oriented businesses, as per the fund details.

View Full Image Source: Mirae Asset MF website Click on the image to enlarge

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank, SBI, Reliance Industries, Voltas are some of the funds’ holdings. This fund has given around 21.66% returns since inception as of 30th May 2021. As per the fund details, Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund is suitable for investors who are seeking long term capital appreciation.

As per the Lumpsum calculator, the fund (direct plan) would have generated ₹17,629 profit.

View Full Image Source: Mirae Asset MF website Click on the image to enlarge

The scheme's fund Managers are Neelesh Surana (since inception of the fund) and Ankit Jain (since January 31, 2019). Its benchmark index is Nifty Large Midcap 250 (TRI). The expense ratio are as follows - for Regular Plan: 1.66% and for Direct Plan: 0.68%.

It is also part of mint's top 50 handpicked mutual funds schemes that have jumped through hoops of good returns, low risk, good portfolio hygiene and our own qualitative research.

