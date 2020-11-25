Mirae Asset launches 'Banking & Financial Services Fund'

Mirae Asset Investment Managers India,one of the best performing fund houses has launched the ‘Mirae Asset Banking & Financial Services Fund’, an open-ended equity scheme investing in the banking and financial services sector. The NFO for the fund will open for subscription on November 25 and will close on December 4. The fund will be managed by Harshad Borawake and Gaurav Kochar.

Here are the key highlights of Mirae Asset Banking & Financial Services Fund:

> The fund may invest in the equities of banks listed in India, public sector banks, private banks, foreign banks and regional rural banks.

> The fund may also invest in Asset Management Companies (AMCs), life and non-life insurance companies, broking companies, rating agencies, exchanges, wealth management companies, NBFCs, microfinance companies and fintechs.

> The fund will aim to identify high growth companies which have high return ratios and possess sustainable competitive advantage. The aim is to build a portfolio of strong growth companies reflecting our most attractive investment ideas. The fund will have flexibility to invest across market capitalization.

“The Banking and Financial Services sector is not only the largest, but also most diversified and largest sector in the Indian economy. Over last 2-3 decades, the sector has transformed itself from just banks to other allied businesses such as NBFCs, Insurance, AMCs and capital market players. The government expects the Indian economy to grow to USD 5 trillion in the coming years and theBanking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) sector being backbone of the economy can be the key engine to drive this growth. One must look at BFSI as a longer-term story and not just a cyclical play. The theme of improved financial services penetration, credit availability and the long-term goal of the government to improve the economy go hand in hand with banks and financial services sector and thus it remains the key engine to drive of the economy. We believe that as economic sentiment improves post-Pandemic, the sector will play a crucial role in India’s economic revival, says Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers India.

Neelesh Surana, CIO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers India Pvt. Ltd say, “We continue to remain positive on the banking and financial services sector which will undergo a material transformation in the period ahead. The transformation to organised economy, as well as the long-term shift to financial assets augurs well for growth. The sector offers structural growth opportunities with improving financialisaton, and increase in penetration levels in products like insurance, etc."





