Mirae Asset launches 'Banking & Financial Services Fund'

“The Banking and Financial Services sector is not only the largest, but also most diversified and largest sector in the Indian economy. Over last 2-3 decades, the sector has transformed itself from just banks to other allied businesses such as NBFCs, Insurance, AMCs and capital market players. The government expects the Indian economy to grow to USD 5 trillion in the coming years and theBanking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) sector being backbone of the economy can be the key engine to drive this growth. One must look at BFSI as a longer-term story and not just a cyclical play. The theme of improved financial services penetration, credit availability and the long-term goal of the government to improve the economy go hand in hand with banks and financial services sector and thus it remains the key engine to drive of the economy. We believe that as economic sentiment improves post-Pandemic, the sector will play a crucial role in India’s economic revival, says Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers India.