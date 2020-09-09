Mirae Asset launches 'Equity Allocator Fund of Fund'

“As the spread of COVID-19 continues, market volatility is expected to exist in the near to medium term. In such a situation, allocation within equities, diversification into different categories and continuously rebalancing the portfolio to maintain the market cap allocation becomes a challenge for investors. Mirae Asset Equity Allocator Fund of Fund seeks to help investors deal with this concern by making the most of the opportunities available in equities thereby aiming to optimize returns by actively rebalancing the portfolio based on the market scenario at minimal cost. The Fund of Fund provides benefit of using MF structure to make underlying investments in low cost ETFs with benefits of equity fund taxation. Investors can make investments in SIP mode for their long term planning and they also don’t need a demat account for making investments" said Mr. Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers.