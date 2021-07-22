Mirae Asset launches ETF tracking Nifty financial services index

“While the financial services sector has grown at a great pace and financial inclusion across the board has improved, we still have a long way to go to reach even global averages. With the advent of new products and services backed by innovative technology, the scope of financial services is tremendous in coming years, which makes it a very compelling sector to take exposure in," said Swarup Mohanty, chief executive officer, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India)Pvt. Ltd.