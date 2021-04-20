Mirae Asset launches India's first NYSE FANG+ Funds. Check details here

Mirae Asset launches India's first NYSE FANG+ Funds. Check details here2 min read . 01:01 PM IST
- The minimum initial investment in both the schemes will be ₹5,000 and multiples of Re 1 thereafter during the NFO.
Mirae Asset Investment Managers India today announced the launch of two FANG+ funds - ‘Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF’, an open-ended scheme tracking NYSE FANG+ Total Return Index and ‘Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF Fund of Fund’, an open-ended fund of fund scheme predominantly investing in Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF. The new fund offer will run from 19 April to 3 May. Being open-ended in structure, the funds can be purchased and sold thereafter as well.
Here are the key details of the funds:
“Through the funds, investors can participate in global growth story, and consequently feel like they too are part of the change driving our world today," said Mr. Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Mr. Siddharth Srivastava, Fund Manager for Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF said, "Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF and Fund of Fund will provide investors the option to take focused and equal weighted exposure in the 10 high growth innovative technology companies which are at the forefront of several megatrends. Through these offerings, investor can take low cost exposure in global markets and participate in the growth story of these companies.''
