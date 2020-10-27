Mirae Asset launches two passive ESG funds

“Companies that integrate the focus on Planet, People and Profit into its core corporate structure tend to have a positive impact on all stake holders and have competitive advantage over others, which in turn could translate to sustainable profit in the long run. Globally, challenges like climate change, issues pertaining to mis governance, labour rights and data privacy have led investors to seek out companies that operate in a sustainable, socially responsible and ethical manner. ESG investing has gained popularity in global markets in the last few years because of its values-led investment philosophy, which has delivered good returns with positive impact on the society," says Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers India.