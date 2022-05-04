Mirae Asset MF adopts Bloomberg's buy-side solutions

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mirae Asset will use Bloomberg’s Asset and Investment Manager and Bloomberg Vault across its investment workflows including fund management, trading, operations, investment risk and compliance
Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt Ltd has adopted Bloomberg’s buy-side solutions to help support enterprise-wide digital transformation.
The fund house will use Bloomberg’s Asset and Investment Manager (AIM) and Bloomberg Vault across its investment workflows including fund management, trading, operations, investment risk and compliance, enabling the firm to build scale and navigate the market landscape.
Bloomberg’s buy-side solutions deliver front-to-back technology for the investment lifecycle, from decision support and order management, to portfolio management and post-trade services, for some of the largest asset managers, asset owners, and hedge funds.
Bloomberg AIM, a leading order management system (OMS), is used by nearly 15,000 professionals at over 900 client firms globally to manage more than $17 trillion in assets.
Bloomberg Vault is a hosted service that helps firms meet regulatory record keeping and other compliance obligations. Vault enables firms to capture and archive their e-communications and trade data and perform proactive searches, monitoring and surveillance to analyze such data.
The adoption of Bloomberg’s buy-side solutions will help increase the asset manager’s efficiency and agility.
It will also improve the asset manager’s ability to support electronic execution for their passive funds and securities traded across different regions and geographies.
“Investment risk management is a crucial and non-negotiable part of the fund management business," said Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset MF. “This partnership will surely help bring cutting edge technology across the investment lifecycle, including important investment and trade compliance," he said.
“We are pleased to partner with Mirae Asset and bring on board Bloomberg’s comprehensive suite of Buy-Side offerings," said Rajiv Mirwani, Head of Enterprise Sales – South Asia, Bloomberg. “This will help increase the asset manager’s efficiency and agility, and thereby optimize operations and provide tools for investment and regulatory compliance workflows. As global markets become even more complex and regulatory requirements evolve, at Bloomberg we are constantly striving to innovate our offerings to support our clients on this journey."