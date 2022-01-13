Mirae Asset MF doubles down on its Paytm bet despite 50% plunge in stock

NEW DELHI: Asset management company (AMC) Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has increased its holding in One97 Communications (Paytm) through a number of its schemes during December, even as shares of the company have been on a free fall since its dismal listing in November. Paytm has eroded half of IPO investors’ wealth since listing on 18 November.

At the same time, data from ValueResearch showed that other mutual houses such as HDFC Asset Management Company and BNP Paribas Mutual Fund trimmed their holdings or completely exited the stock during December.

Overall, mutual fund houses through their 19 schemes held 68.74 lakh Paytm shares, valued at ₹917 crore, at the end of December compared with 57.53 lakh shares (valued at ₹977.80 crore) at the end of November.

This means that despite a 40% increase in Paytm shares held by mutual fund houses since anchor allotment, there has been a 13% drop in overall valuation of their holding till December end.

As part of its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of ₹18,300 crore, Paytm in November had raised ₹8,235 crore from 122 anchor investors. The investors included four domestic fund houses, with Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company completing the list.

The four AMCs through their 18 schemes had acquired a total of 48.85 lakh shares at ₹2,150 apiece during the anchor allocation round, valuing their total holding at ₹1,050.4 crore.

Paytm shares have been in a downward trend ever since brokerage Macquarie Capital Securities initiated coverage on the company with a target price of ₹1,200, implying 44% downside over issue price. The research firm had said that the biggest challenge for Paytm will be to achieve scale with profitability.

Macquarie again slashed its price target to ₹900 on 10 January, saying that there were no signs of headwinds abating. Paytm traded at around ₹1,050 on 13 January, having lost more than half of its value over its issue price.

However, despite a 21% plunge in Paytm stock during November over the issue price, fund houses such as HDFC, Aditya Birla Sun Life and BNP Paribas largely stayed put, while Mirae MF bought more Paytm shares in its existing four schemes and added a new fund, Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund, holding the company.

The trend stayed the same during December, when Mirae MF bought more Paytm shares via its existing schemes and added two more funds despite a further 18% plunge in the stock.

At the end of the month, Mirae MF through its seven schemes was holding 38.14 lakh shares of Paytm at a value of ₹509.06 crore compared with 21.99 lakh shares (total value ₹373.69 crore) at the end of November.

The fund house refused to respond to Mint’s query as it doesn’t comment on individual stock holdings.

Meanwhile, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, which didn’t tweak its total holding of 27.60 lakh Paytm shares via its nine schemes saw total value plummeting 20% month-on-month to ₹373.69 crore at the end of December.

Notably, BNP Paribas has completely exited its Paytm through its Large Cap Fund, while HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund also sold all its shares.

HDFC MF still has exposure in the financial services company through its Large and Mid Cap Fund and Banking & Financial Services Fund. However, HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund has sold over 90% of its Paytm shares.

“Ideally, mutual funds are expected to be long-term investors. So, what ABSL MF or Mirae are doing is probably correct if they have a conviction on the stock. But what typically mid-cap or balance advantage of HDFC MF or BNP Paribas are doing is more of a momentum-based investing method. So, if the fund is following this method, then probably they have the right to sell because they are going to buy what is in the momentum or sell what is not in momentum," said Kirtan Shah, founder and chief executive officer, Credence Wealth Advisors.

As per experts, the plunge in Paytm shares won’t have a big impact on a Mirae schemes' performance, as the funds usually have a maximum 1.26% exposure to the stock in a fund (Mirae Asset Focused Fund).

“Even if you hold 1% in a particular stock, and that goes down by 50%, it is going to impact your NAV (net asset value) by point 0.5% on the downside," said Shah.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.