Mirae Asset MF doubles down on its Paytm bet despite 50% plunge in stock

“Ideally, mutual funds are expected to be long-term investors. So, what ABSL MF or Mirae are doing is probably correct if they have a conviction on the stock. But what typically mid-cap or balance advantage of HDFC MF or BNP Paribas are doing is more of a momentum-based investing method. So, if the fund is following this method, then probably they have the right to sell because they are going to buy what is in the momentum or sell what is not in momentum," said Kirtan Shah, founder and chief executive officer, Credence Wealth Advisors.