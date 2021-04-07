Mirae Asset Mutual Fund announces launch of FANG+ Funds

"This is an opportunity for Indian investors to invest in the world's greatest innovators - companies like Apple, Google, Tesla, Facebook, Netflix, etc. These 10 companies have a market cap of $ 7.7 trillion - nearly 3 times the Indian market and revenues of $1.09 trillion - 3x of Indian govt total receipts. The Index returns have been phenomenal- 8 times in the past 6 years as compared to 4x for Nasdaq and 2x for S&P 500. But investors must note that this is a concentrated portfolio and is a higher risk proposition for investors who are willing to take that risk," says Chetan Gill, a Chandigarh-based distributor.