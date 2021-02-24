Mirae Asset Mutual Fund launches corporate bond fund. Key things to know

Mirae Asset Investment Managers India on Wednesday announced the launch of its open-ended debt scheme - Mirae Asset Corporate Bond Fund - that will predominantly invest in AA+ and above rated corporate bonds.

The NFO will open for subscription on February 24, 2021 and will close on March 9, 2021.

"This fund is suitable for investors looking for an investment horizon of over three years and we believe investors can look at SIP way of investments in this fund," said Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Here are a few things that you need to know about the fund:

The fund will be benchmarked with the Nifty Corporate Bond Index and will be managed by Mr. Mahendra Jajoo, CIO – Fixed Income.

It will predominantly invest in Corporate Bonds rated AA+ and above, with some exposure to Government Securities and T-Bills. The fund will invest across the yield curve but the target modified duration will be within the range of 2-5 years based on the interest rate outlook.

The fund will follow an active portfolio management based on the flexible interest rate strategy.

The minimum initial investment in the scheme will be Rs. 5,000/- and in multiples of Rs. 1/- thereafter. There is no exit load in the fund.

“At present, investors are looking for both returns and liquidity in their portfolios. Mirae Asset Corporate Bond Fund aims to generate income with moderate risk while remaining focused on high quality and liquidity. Since investments will be in the corporate papers, the focus will be on our risk management process," Mohanty said.

Mr. Mahendra Jajoo, CIO – Fixed Income, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd, said: The AAA bond yield curve has steepened during the year. Credit spreads are tightening and current yields present attractive investment opportunities in the AAA bond segment. The short-term average yields are above their long-term average. This indicates that spreads are still attractive to take advantage."

The benefit of improving rating prospects for high-quality corporates in an improving economy and likely widening of spreads with higher credit pick up in coming months may provide investors a good entry point to invest in corporate Bond Funds with a three-year time horizon" Jajoo, who will be managing the fund, conclude.

