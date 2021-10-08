Riding high on the market rally, most mutual funds provided great returns in the last one year. Return from the small cap equity mutual fund category remained the best - with some providing over 100% returns. So, if you would had invested money in these funds last year this time, then your corpus would have grown more than double by this time.

Here are three funds investing in which money doubled in one year:

Nippon India Small Cap: The net asset value (NAV) of this fund on 8 October 2020 was ₹44.63, and as on 7 October, the same stands at ₹90.59. So, the ₹1 lakh investment made on 8 October last year would have doubled to become ₹2.01 Lakh. The fund gave 101.15% returns in last one year.

Meanwhile, for ₹10,000 SIP, the corpus would grow to ₹1.69 lakh.

View Full Image Source: Value Research

Kotak Small Cap: The fund in the small cap category provided over 107.04% years in the one last year. On 8 October 2020, the NAV was ₹88.27 that became ₹181.25 on 7 October 2021. Hence, ₹1 lakh would have grown to become ₹2.07 Lakh.

A simple SIP for ₹10,000 would create a corpus of ₹1.68 in this time.

View Full Image Source: Value Research

Quant Small Cap: The fund provided highest returns in the category in the last one year. The NAV of the fund was ₹62.37 on 8 October last year, became ₹135.97 on 7 October, 2021 - a straight 119.65% growth in just one year.

For a ₹10,000 SIP, the investor would create a corpus of ₹2.20 Lakh.

View Full Image Source: Value Research

All these three mutual funds have been rated as 4-star funds by Value Research and Morning Star.

