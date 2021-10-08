Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Money doubled in a year after investing in these 3 Mutual Funds. Do you own them?

Money doubled in a year after investing in these 3 Mutual Funds. Do you own them?

All these three mutual funds have been rated as 4-star funds by Value Research and Morning Star. 
1 min read . 09:42 PM IST Written By Sanchari Ghosh

  • Riding high on the market rally, these mutual funds provided more than 100% returns in last one year.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Riding high on the market rally, most mutual funds provided great returns in the last one year. Return from the small cap equity mutual fund category remained the best - with some providing over 100% returns. So, if you would had invested money in these funds last year this time, then your corpus would have grown more than double by this time.

Riding high on the market rally, most mutual funds provided great returns in the last one year. Return from the small cap equity mutual fund category remained the best - with some providing over 100% returns. So, if you would had invested money in these funds last year this time, then your corpus would have grown more than double by this time.

Here are three funds investing in which money doubled in one year: 

Here are three funds investing in which money doubled in one year: 

Nippon India Small Cap: The net asset value (NAV) of this fund on 8 October 2020 was 44.63, and as on 7 October, the same stands at 90.59. So, the 1 lakh investment made on 8 October last year would have doubled to become 2.01 Lakh. The fund gave 101.15% returns in last one year. 

Meanwhile, for 10,000 SIP, the corpus would grow to 1.69 lakh.  

View Full Image
Source: Value Research
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Source: Value Research
Click on the image to enlarge

Kotak Small Cap: The fund in the small cap category provided over 107.04% years in the one last year. On 8 October 2020, the NAV was 88.27 that became 181.25 on 7 October 2021. Hence, 1 lakh would have grown to become 2.07 Lakh.

A simple SIP for 10,000 would create a corpus of 1.68 in this time.

View Full Image
Source: Value Research
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Source: Value Research
Click on the image to enlarge

Quant Small Cap: The fund provided highest returns in the category in the last one year. The NAV of the fund was 62.37 on 8 October last year, became 135.97 on 7 October, 2021 - a straight 119.65% growth in just one year. 

For a 10,000 SIP, the investor would create a corpus of 2.20 Lakh.

View Full Image
Source: Value Research
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Value Research
Click on the image to enlarge

All these three mutual funds have been rated as 4-star funds by Value Research and Morning Star. 

