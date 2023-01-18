Further, as per the data, in case if an investor had begun ₹10,000 SIP every month from September 2009 --- the total investment comes to around ₹15.90 lakh as of November 2022. This total investment value has risen to ₹45,84,655 as of November 30, 2022 --- resulting in a gain of 188.34% on the capital pumped in. On the other hand, the data also showed that if a SIP of ₹10,000 every month was done for a period of 1 year, then the investment value would be around ₹1.20 lakh --- and its total corpus would be ₹1,30,508 -- which is an upside of nearly 8.8%.