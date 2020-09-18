Morningstar India appoints Jiju Vidyadharan as head of India business

Morningstar India, a subsidiary of independent investment research provider Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN) has announced, Jiju Vidyadharan as their new Head of India Business. In this role, Vidyadharan will work closely with the company's clients and will be responsible for driving Morningstar’s business and enhancing the brand in India. He will report jointly to Brian Cullen, head of international sales, and to Aditya Agarwal, managing director of Morningstar India.

“Jiju has excellent understanding of the Indian mutual funds industry and an exemplary business track record. We are excited to welcome him to the Morningstar family," Aditya Agarwal said. “He will play a critical role in our continued commitment to empower investor success, while delivering efficient solutions to hundreds of advisors, and institutions that serve investors," Agarwal added.

“I look forward to leading Morningstar’s outstanding India business team, as we continue to focus on providing experiences essential to investing, including world-class software, data, research, and ratings," Vidyadharan said.

Before joining Morningstar, Vidyadharan has spent 16 years in the financial services industry, primarily in the investment research domain. He has worked with CRISIL through most of his career, gaining increasing responsibility within the growing funds and Fixed Income Research business at CRISIL. Prior to his stint there, he has worked with HSBC Asset Management’s multimanager business.





