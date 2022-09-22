Motilal Oswal AMC launches Gold and Silver ETFs FoFs, NFO opens next week2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 01:36 PM IST
- The NFO will open on 26th September 2022 and closes on 7th October 2022
Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC) has announced the launch of Motilal Oswal Gold and Silver ETFs FoFs, with an objective to generate returns by investing in units of Gold ETF and Silver ETF. The new fund offer (NFO) will open next week on Monday, 26th September 2022 and closes on 7th October 2022.