Motilal Oswal AMC launches Motilal Oswal Hedged Equity Multifactor Strategy AIF

Commenting on the launch, Sankaranarayanan Krishnan, Fund Manager, PMS & AIF schemes, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, said, “The fund has a differentiated portfolio, with a low overlap with the NIFTY 50 index and lower BFSI exposure, leading to a much lower correlation with the NIFTY 50 index. The portfolio is based on a model that combines factors such as Quality and Low Volatility, which have historically delivered alpha in falling markets, along with factors like Value and Momentum, which have traditionally done well in rising markets. The addition of Tail Hedging not only protects the portfolio from severe losses but also provides capital to invest in market lows."