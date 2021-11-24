Motilal Oswal AMC nears foreign investment limit, approaches Sebi for a hike

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company has requested Sebi to increase the USD 1 billion limit (around ₹7,400) crore given to fund houses for international investment, two persons with knowledge of the matter independently confirmed to Mint. Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) and a Fund of Funds (FoF) tracking the NASDAQ Index and an index fund tracking the S&P 500 index. The Motilal Oswal NASDAQ ETF has assets under management (AUM) of ₹5,704 crore and the Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund has assets of ₹2,398 crores (as of October 2021). Launched in March 2011, the NASDAQ ETF has delivered 26.2% CAGR over the past 10 years, sharply beating the domestic Indian equity market. The S&P BSE 500, a proxy for the Indian stock market, has given a CAGR of 16.5% over the past 10 years. Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund launched in April 2020 has delivered 33.7% since inception. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The combined total of ₹8,102 crore exceeds the maximum threshold. However the Sebi limit applies to the remittance amount and not AUM. The latter also includes a rise in value on account of the fund’s returns and not just inflows. It is unclear how much leeway the AMC has in terms of remittance amount. Motilal Oswal AMC has also launched a new fund tracking the MSCI EAFE Index which focuses on developed markets outside the USA such as Europe and Japan. It also plans to launch a scheme investing in emerging markets. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

