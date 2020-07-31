Subscribe
Home >Mutual Funds >News >Motilal Oswal AMC's CEO Aashish Somaiyaa resigns; Navin Agarwal to take charge
Aashish Somaiyaa has resigned from Motilal Oswal AMC. He joined Motilal Oswal AMC in January 2013.

Motilal Oswal AMC's CEO Aashish Somaiyaa resigns; Navin Agarwal to take charge

1 min read . 06:52 PM IST Edited By Avneet Kaur

Aashish Somaiyaa, has decided to move on from the post of MD & CEO of Motilal Oswal AMC in pursuit of his personal aspirations to work for a start-up. Motilal Oswal Group has announced that Navin Agarwal, who has been Managing Director, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) till date, will lead Motilal Oswal AMC (MOAMC) as its MD & CEO.

Aashish Somaiyaa joined Motilal Oswal AMC in January 2013.

Navin Agarwal who has been with MOFSL over the last 20 years and has been instrumental in developing the entire portfolio of MOFSL businesses. According to the MOFSL borad, he will relinquish executive responsibilities at MOFSL and take up full time assignment as Managing Director and CEO of MOAMC.

On behalf of the board, he had also been overseeing the AMC business closely for the past two years.

MOFSL is very confident that Navin’s induction as MD & CEO of MOAMC with Raamdeo Agrawal continuing as Chairman, will not only ensure continuity but also provide strong leadership and huge scalability to the AMC business.

MOFSL further informs that the Board at its Meeting has approved the appointment of Rajat Rajgarhia as the Whole-time Director & Designated Director of MOFSL, subject to approval of the shareholders and stock exchanges.

