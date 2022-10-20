Motilal Oswal MF to reopen two Nasdaq ETFs for large investors

NEW DELHI: Asset management company (AMC) Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund is opening up the creation of its two overseas exchange-traded funds (ETFs)--Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF and Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF--directly with the fund for large investors.
NEW DELHI: Asset management company (AMC) Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund is opening up the creation of its two overseas exchange-traded funds (ETFs)--Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF and Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF--directly with the fund for large investors.
Large investors deal in ‘creation unit size’ other than authorised participants and market makers who create or redeemed directly with the fund or AMC.
According to a note, effective 21 October, large investors would be able to subscribe or create units of these two ETFs directly with the AMC in ‘unit creation size’.
Notably, the direct creation of these two ETFs for authorised participants or market makers is already allowed since 19 September 2022.
Liquidity in ETFs is created by market-makers called authorized participants, who are pre-appointed by AMCs to improve ETF liquidity.
The fund house is continuing with the restriction on subscriptions, purchases or systematic investment plans (SIPs), for other schemes investing in overseas securities such as Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund, Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 Fund of Fund and Motilal Oswal MSCI EAFE Top 100 Select Index Fund.
In February, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had advised mutual funds investing in overseas securities to stop further investments in foreign stocks to avoid breach of industry-wide overseas limits.
The regulator has specified an overall industry level limit of $7 billion for mutual funds to invest in overseas securities and funds and a separate limit of $1 billion for invest in overseas ETFs.
Further, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) in June notified that mutual fund schemes may resume subscriptions and make investments in overseas funds /securities up to the headroom available without breaching the overseas investment limits as on 1 February 2022.
The fund house also highlighted that it was constantly engaging with the regulator to enhance limits for overseas investments by mutual funds.
