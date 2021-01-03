Motilal Oswal Multicap 35 Fund renamed as Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund

At present, Motialal Oswal Multicap 35 Fund manages assets worth ₹11,791 crore. It was launched in April 2014. The scheme has given over 12% in the last one year, 4.5% in the last three years and 12% in the five-year term. It is the fifth largest fund in the multi cap category of equity mutual funds. The scheme has be managed by Akash Singhania since April 2019.