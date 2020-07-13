Motilal Oswal AMC launches Motilal Oswal Multi Asset Fund an open ended multi asset allocation fund . The fund’s investment objective is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity, international equity index funds/equity ETFs, debt and money market Instruments and gold ETFs.

The NFO of Motilal Oswal Multi Asset Fund will open for subscription on July 15 and close on July 27.

The scheme will invest anywhere between 10% to 50% of its assets in equities, equity related instruments and international equity index funds/ equity ETFs; 40% to 80% in debt and money market instruments and 10% to 20% in gold ETFs.

In Indian equities:, the scheme will invest in a high quality portfolio of large cap stocks selected based on proven Q-G-L-P philosophy. The scheme’s debt portfolio will be a high quality AAA portfolio with a 3-5 year average maturity, heavy on G-Sec and SDL’s.For international equities, the scheme will invest through an allocation to units of Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund. The scheme will invest in gold through units of a Gold ETF fund.

Motilal Multi Asset Fund will be benchmarked against 30% Nifty 50 TRI + 50 % Crisil Short Term Gilt Index + 10% Domestic Price of Gold + 10% S&P 500 Index (TRI).

The equity portfolio in the scheme will be managed by Siddharth Bothra, Abhiroop Mukherjee will manage the debt part, Herin Visaria will look after international equities and Swapnil Mayekar will manage gold investments.

Investors can invest in the fund through lumpsum or SIP mode with minimum subscription of ₹500 during NFO and ongoing period.

