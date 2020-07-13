Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund launches Motilal Oswal Multi Asset Fund

In Indian equities:, the scheme will invest in a high quality portfolio of large cap stocks selected based on proven Q-G-L-P philosophy. The scheme’s debt portfolio will be a high quality AAA portfolio with a 3-5 year average maturity, heavy on G-Sec and SDL’s.For international equities, the scheme will invest through an allocation to units of Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund. The scheme will invest in gold through units of a Gold ETF fund.