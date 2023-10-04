Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund launches Nifty 500 ETF: Key things to know
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 ETF is expected to list on NSE on 6th October 2023
Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC) has announced the launch of the Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 ETF. This exchange-traded fund aims to offer investors exposure to more than 90% of India's listed market capitalization and an excellent opportunity to participate in India's growth story. The ETF is expected to list on NSE on 6th October 2023; the trading symbol is ‘MONIFTY500’.