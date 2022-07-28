Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund launches 2 index funds and ETFs. Details inside

“With an objective to cater the evolving needs of the investors, we have introduced ETFs & index funds in the factor investing segment. These new funds are based on the Quality and Value factors. We aspire to build a unique brand positing by establishing ourselves as a fund house to drive the factor investing category in India. With the launch of both these funds, it will complete our bouquet of single-factor based passive offerings", said Navin Agarwal, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (AMC) Ltd.

