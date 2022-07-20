Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF NFO is open for subscription

At present, the index comprises 97 constituents spanning pharmaceuticals, hospitals, diagnostic, medical equipment etc. This covers more than 99% of the listed healthcare universe in terms of market capitalization. As of June 2022, the index constitutes Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Cipla Ltd., Divis laboratories Ltd. and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. The top 10 stocks account for close to 62% of weight in the index. In terms of industry breakup – pharmaceutical is the largest with its weight close to 81% followed by hospitals (14%) and healthcare services (3%) forming into the top 3. The index offers healthy exposure to mid and small-size healthcare companies with the majority weight going to large-cap companies.

