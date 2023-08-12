Mumbai airport: Man held for smuggling ‘diamonds’ by hiding them in tea powder pouches. Details here1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 02:25 PM IST
Man arrested at Mumbai airport for trying to smuggle diamonds worth ₹1.49 crore in tea powder pouches.
The Customs department has arrested a man from the Mumbai international airport for allegedly trying to smuggle diamonds worth ₹1.49 crore out of the country by hiding them in tea powder pouches kept in his luggage, officials said.
