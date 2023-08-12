In June Delhi's customs officials had carried out the destruction of 1,289 units of liquor bottles and 51.68 kg of drugs at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). According to the Customs official, the collection of liquor bottles from various brands was associated with either lost property or confiscated goods. The officials mentioned, "Delhi Airport Customs disposed of 1289 units of liquor bottles of different brands pertaining to Lost Property/Detained goods at Terminal-3, IGI Airport, New Delhi over the period April 2020 to December 2022, by destruction on 19.06.2023."