Muni market transaction costs remain high, despite customer protection rules, study says4 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 07:01 PM IST
Researchers find dealers mark up prices when customers are less likely notice
Researchers find dealers mark up prices when customers are less likely notice
Municipal bond dealers set prices well above what they pay for the securities, reaping windfalls at the expense of individual investors despite recent regulation aimed at curbing so-called markups, according to an academic study of trading data expected to be released Thursday.