Mutual fund assets gain 41% in FY21: Crisil report

Within the category, liquid funds witnessed the highest outflows of ₹19,384 crore, followed by low duration funds' ₹15,847 crore.On the other hand, overnight funds, which invest in underlying securities that mature in a single day, attracted the highest net inflows of ₹5,027 crore. Floater funds also evinced investor interest and net inflows amounted to ₹3,229 crore in March.